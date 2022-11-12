1903: The Arizona Banker’s Association was organized in Phoenix.
1913: Mesa residents helped officers search for the killers of the Town Marshal Henry S. Peterson. The manhunt ended successfully at Date Creek.
1929: Gov. John C. Phillips prevented scientists from excavating footprints of dinosaurs found in the rocks on the Navajo Reservation for removal to East Coast museums.
1956 – The Supreme Court declares Alabama laws requiring segregated buses illegal, thus ending the Montgomery bus boycott.
