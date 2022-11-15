1893: The order of the Grand Commandery of Knights Templar was organized in Phoenix.
1894: Frank Cullen Brophy, banker, rancher and corporation executive, was born in Bisbee.
1923: Instruction on the theory of evolution at the University of Arizona created controversy in Tucson.
1929: Nine cases of spinal meningitis were reported in Arizona. Five cases were in Miami and two each in Tucson and Casa Grande.
