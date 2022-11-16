1870: Charles T. Hayden organized the Hayden Milling and Farming Ditch Co., and prepared to establish a ferry and mill on the south side of the Salt River, the site of which was to become the City of Tempe.
1914: An arsonist in Phoenix set seven fires in four days.
1934: The transcontinental bus arrived at Williams with 20 passengers unconscious from inhalation of carbon monoxide gas.
