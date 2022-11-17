• 1873, the military telegraph was completed between San Diego and Prescott.
• 1900, the two Haldeman brothers were legally hanged in Tombstone for killing two police officers.
• 1914, a feature story in the Tucson Citizen told how ostrich farms in Phoenix and Yuma were facing ruin as plumes on women’s hats went out of style.
