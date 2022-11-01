1889: Sheriff Glen Reynolds and Sheriff W.A. “Hunkydory” Holmes of Globe were killed by the Apache Kid and seven other Apache prisoners whom they were escorting to the penitentiary.
1907: A knife-wielding robber held up guests in four different Prescott hotels in one night, killing one of the victims.
1919: 16 of 37 autos which left El Paso for a race to Phoenix arrived in Bisbee. Only six of them finally finished the race in Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.