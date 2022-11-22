On this date in 1923, prohibition agents poured 1000 gallons of captured liquor into the Salt River.
On this date in 1932, the City of Nogales deducted taxes from the Power Company’s bill for service, and the company shut off the current, leaving the town in darkness.
