1878: The famous Gunsight Mine near Ajo in Pima County was discovered.
1923: University of Arizona scientists investigated a mysterious disease that had caused the death of many cattle in the Whetstone Mountains. Mineral licks, plants and water supply were to be checked for possible poison.
1926: Southern Pacific trains from Tucson through Yaquai country in Mexico began operating on daylight schedules only, and with Mexican military guards to protect them against Indian attack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.