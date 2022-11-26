1850: Captain Samuel P. Heintzelman arrived at Yuma Crossing with three companies and named the nearby fort “Camp Yuma,” later dubbed Camp Independence and then Fort Yuma.
1853: John Lorenzo Hubbell, former sheriff of Apache County, senator in the first State Legislature, merchant and Navajo Indian trader, was born in Pajarito, New Mexico.
