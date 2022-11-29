1915: Walnut Canyon was made a National Monument by Presidential Proclamation.
1929: The citizens and police department of Douglas threatened to raise an army of 600 armed Mexican and U.S. citizens to hunt down a lawless band of Apaches who raided along the border before taking refuge in the Sierra Madre Mountains of Mexico. The Mexican Cavalry offered to cooperate.
