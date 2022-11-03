1775: Because it was San Carlos Day, Father Francisco Garces gave the San Carlos River its name.
1929: A truck carrying a load of roofing nails from Tucson to Florence leaked its load along 65 miles of highway, leaving dozens of motorists stranded in its wake with flat tires.
