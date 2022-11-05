1906: Arizona voted overwhelmingly against joint statehood with New Mexico. The measure was defeated by a vote of 16,265 to 3,141.
1914: The Nogales Daily Herald was established.
1915: A fire of unknown origin destroyed the Arizona Copper Company’s new concentrator system at Clifton.
