1858: The first Butterfield Overland Mail coach entered Arizona by way of Stein’s Pass.
1864: The first legislative act of the Territory of Arizona was passed. It empowered the governor to appoint a commission to prepare a code of laws for the Territorial Legislature.
1866: Camp Cameron was established in the Santa Rita Mountains.
1891: The University of Arizona opened its doors for the first time.
1963: The 121-acre Window Rock-Tse Bonito Tribal Park was established by resolution of the Navajo Tribal Council. The park contained the Haystacks and Window Rock area, site of the first stopping place for some 4,000 Navajos on the “long walk” to Fort Sumner in 1864.
