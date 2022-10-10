1890: The Yuma Prison entered into a contract to supply prison labor for the making of hemp rope.
1920: A fire caused $750,000 worth of damage as it destroyed more than half the town of Lowell.
1929: Tucson’s first “skyscraper,” the 11-story Consolidated National Bank Building, opened and was visited by 33,000 people in two days.
1935: Hundreds of Arizona and Utah residents gathered at Lee’s Ferry on the Colorado River to commemorate the historic crossing of early emigrants who came to Arizona to found Mormon communities.
