1849: The first recorded birth of an Anglo baby in Arizona occurred when a “Mrs. Howard,” traveling with a party of immigrants led by Charles E. Pancoast in Flatboats down the Gila River, stopped along the riverbank to give birth to a child she named “Gila.”
1869: Miss Charity Gaston, the first teacher on the Navajo Reservation, arrived at Fort Defiance, but because no space was available, she was unable to start classes for two months.
1872: In negotiations lasting from Oct. 1 through Oct. 12, Gen. O. O. Howard and Cochise Chief of the Chiricahua Apaches, drafted and signed a peace treaty in the Apache camp in the Dragoon Mountains.
1879: The first Methodist church was organized in Tucson by Superintendent George H. Adams.
1901: Camillus S. Fly, well known Tombstone photographer and Cochise County Sheriff from 1895 to 1896, died.
1929: The city of Florence dedicated its new airport with an aerial circus and speeches.
1929: The University of Arizona dedicated its stadium, and the city of Tucson declared a public holiday in honor of the occasion.
1940: Tom Mix, early Western movie star, was killed when his car overturned in a wash on what is now the Pinal-Pioneer Parkway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.