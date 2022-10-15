1907: Lands were set aside for the Kaibab-Paiute Reservation.
1929: The old wooden “pest house” at Ajo was burned to the ground to allow construction of a new and modern isolation hospital on the same land.
1929: Astounded Tucson residents, including three border patrol men, observed “icebergs” floating in the Santa Cruz River near San Xavier Mission. The phenomenon was explained by the driver of an ice wagon who said he forgot to put up his tailgate while his horse team forded the river. As he pulled up the wagon on the opposite bank, the ice slid off.
