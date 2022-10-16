1916: Efforts of the Tucson Chamber of Commerce to abolish the Papago Reservation failed.
1919: The funeral was held for Jim Sheridan, Tucson pioneer and one of the original locators of the Twin Buttes Mine.
1922: The Fort Apache Military Reservation, which had been under War Department jurisdiction since 1877, was declared useless for military purposes and placed under control of the Interior Department.
1926: It was announced that Joseph Ferrin, Tucson pioneer, had died.
