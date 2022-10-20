1927: The city of Tucson dedicated its new Temple of Music and Art.
1928: The city of Yuma unveiled a statue of Padre Francisco Garces, pioneer missionary, explorer and martyr.
1959: President Dwight D. Eisenhower approves the transfer of all Army space-related activities to NASA.
2021: A shooting occurs on the set of the film Rust, in which Alec Baldwin discharged a prop weapon, killing the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and injuring director Joel Souza.
