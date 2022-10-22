1775: The expedition under command of Juan Bautista de Anza left Tubac to open a land route to California.
1863: General Orders No. 27, dated at Santa Fe, N.M., established a new military department called the District of Northern Arizona.
1882: Seven notorious criminals escaped from the Pima County Jail in Tucson.
1907: Newspapers announced there had been six murders in Graham County in one month.
1920: Ralph Cameron, candidate for Congress, suggested that the Colorado River Indian Reservation be given to ex-servicemen.
