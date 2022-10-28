1922: Fire destroyed the pool hall, old stage office, justice building, a restaurant, grocery, dry goods store and barber shop in Winkleman. Two other buildings were dynamited to prevent the spread of flames.
1924: Federal prohibition agents fought a battle in the Huachuca Mountains with the guards of a pack train loaded with liquor.
