1860: Mark Aldrich, probate judge of Tucson, resigned in disgust when Miller Bartlett killed William Bettie in that city and no citizen entered a complaint about the felony.
1876: The Chiricahua Indian Reservation was restored to public domain.
1929: During remodeling of the Law Building on the University of Arizona campus, a “lost room” was discovered. It was speculated that the room had gotten lost in a previous remodeling, 25 years before.
