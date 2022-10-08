1878: Southern Pacific Railroad received a charter from the Territory of Arizona and permission to cross the Military Reservation at Yuma.
1914: The Apache Trail Stage Co. was chartered to haul passengers from the railroad station at Globe to Phoenix, where passengers could resume their rail journey.
1924: Louis Y.F. Jaeger who established the first ferry over the Colorado River, was born.
