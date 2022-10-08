1880: David K. Udall arrived from Kane, Utah, to serve as bishop of St. John’s Ward in Arizona.
1898: St. Michael’s Mission, a converted trading post building, was blessed and officially dedicated to St. Michael, the Archangel. The first masses were offered on Oct. 11 with a table to serve as an altar, and salt and pepper shakers as wine and water cruets.
