1887: A boiler exploded in a Prescott sawmill, killing six workmen.
1929: By a vote of more than 2 to 1, Cochise County residents elected to move the county seat from Tombstone to Bisbee.
1929: A party of surveyors from the Pima County engineers office left for the Ajo-Sonoyta road project site to begin preliminary surveying.
1961: Joe Clark, rancher, city marshal of Willcox, and grandfather of movie and recording star Rex Allen, died.
1979: A Nevada Airlines plane crashed near the Grand Canyon’s South Rim shortly after takeoff, injuring seven passengers and two crew members.
