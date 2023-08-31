1865: The first public mail to reach Tucson since the beginning of the Civil War arrived from California.
1876: Dr. Nelson Bledsoe, former chief surgeon of the Calumet and Arizona Mining Co. at Bisbee and for many years a practicing physician in Southern Arizona, was born.
1894: A cloudburst in the Graham Mountains swept Willcox with 2 feet of water, causing the adobe buildings in town to crumble away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.