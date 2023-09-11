1898: A fire destroyed the city of Jerome. Every residence and all but one business in the town was destroyed. Three people were killed and 1,500 left homeless.
1899: The doors of the Northern Arizona Normal School, now Northern Arizona University, opened for the first time.
1911: Free liquor passed out at Republican Campaign Headquarters on Meyer Street in Tucson resulted in two shootings.
