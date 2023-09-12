1890: The Democratic Territorial Convention met in Phoenix and police had to be called to quell the floor battle for control of the convention.
1893: Cattlemen and farmers of Cochise and Graham counties were warned to go armed at all times as the Apache Kid was believed to be in the area.
1958: Jack Kilby demonstrates the first working integrated circuit while working at Texas Instruments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.