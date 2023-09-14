1857: The U.S. government signed the Overland Mail contract with John Butterfield.
1902: A portion of Camp McDowell, abandoned by the military, was set aside as the Fort McDowell Reservation for Mohave-Apache Indians.
1921: Maricopa Hall, the largest dormitory for women on the University of Arizona campus was completed and ready for occupancy.
