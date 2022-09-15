In in 1879, the Reverend R.A. Windes, the first Baptist missionary to Arizona, arrived in Prescott.
In 1882, the first flow of Santa Cruz River water through the nozzles of the Tucson Water Co.’s mains took place at Congress and Main Streets in Tucson.
In 1899, a Southern Pacific engineer, coming in to Globe, sounded his whistle to clear cattle off the tracks and stampeded the steer into the Globe stockyards.
In 1929, fire broke out in the stables at Fort Huachuca, killing six mules and nine horses and destroying a large quantity of feed. Defective wiring was believed to be the cause.
In 1962, Route 1, between Tuba City and Cortez, Colorado, was dedicated in conjunction with ceremonies celebrating the dedication of the Four Corners Monument.
In, U.S. Sen. Dennis DeConcini announced he would not seek a fourth term because he was sick of all the “B.S.” involved with fundraising.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.