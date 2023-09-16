1927: The contract was awarded to Sumner-Sollitt Co. of Chicago for the construction of the U.S. Veterans Hospital in Tucson.
1920: The National Football League is organized as the American Professional Football Association in Canton, Ohio.
1929: The final game of the Arizona League baseball race between Bisbee and Miami ended in a riot on the diamond after the umpire refused to call the game on account of darkness.
