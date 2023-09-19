1880: The Fort Mohave Indian Reservation was established by executive order.
1923: The U.S. Biological Survey reported that 100 mountain lions had been killed in one year in a drive to wipe out predatory animals.
1925: Tucson was hit by a tornado and an inch of rain fell in 10 minutes. A total of 2.5 inches of rain fell in three days.
