1895: An ad in the Phoenix Daily Herald stated that “good meat is the basis of civilization. A man whose arteries and veins are filled with rich blood made with choice meats from Hurley’s Central Market has pluck, courage, endurance and noble impulses.”
1896: The Phoenix Gazette announced the death of Judge J.T. Fitzgerald of Solomonville. Judge Fitzgerald arrived in Arizona in 1878 and was the founder of the newspaper the Clifton Clarion.
1898: Wilford Woodruff, president of the Mormon Church, died in San Francisco at the age of 91.
On this date in 1921, grading of the new athletic field at the University of Arizona was completed and tentative plans for a new gum were under consideration.
On this date in 1929, a new $50,000 steel bridge was opened over the San Pedro River at St. David.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.