1870: Gov. Anson P.K. Safford came out of the mountains with the Territorial Militia after a 26-day campaign between the San Pedro and Santa Cruz rivers without having seen a single Apache.
1921: There were 963 students enrolled at the University of Arizona.
1929: Valentine Perez, pioneer Yuma resident and one of the first employees of the Colorado River steamers, died.
