1554: Francisco Vasquez de Coronado, his fortune lost in the vain search for the fabled Seven Cities of Cibola, died.
1917: The Nogales jail overflowed with prisoners as draft dodgers from many states were trapped in that border city.
1921: The Ajo Road was designated by the U.S. government as a transcontinental military highway.
