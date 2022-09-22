1879: The Public Shower Bath House opened in Tucson.
1921L An early morning fire at the Arizona Egyptian Cotton Co. caused damage estimated by company officials to cost between $25,000 and $30,000.
1927: Col. Charles A. Lindbergh arrived in Tucson in his plane, “The Spirit of St. Louis,” to dedicate Tucson’s new airport. Officials of three Mexican states joined more than 20,000 enthusiastic Arizonans to welcome him.
On this date in 1929, 225 wild and stray horses and burros were rounded up and held at Bonita Creek northeast of Safford by the Graham County assessor’s office. The owner did not surface to pay the taxes owed on them and the animals were sold.
