1874: The Tucson Citizen reported that Steven Ochoa had grown the first cotton near Tucson.
1910: Phoenix Newspapers reported that earthquakes had been felt for several days over an area north of Flagstaff toward the Grand Canyon. Adobe houses were cracking, chimneys falling and people were leaving the area.
1929: The 10th Calvary marched out of Fort Huachuca headed for St. David for field maneuvers. The regiment planned to march to El Paso by way of Bowie, Lordsburg and Deming to Fort Bliss, Texas, expecting to arrive there on Oct. 11.
