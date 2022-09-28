1877: The first Southern Pacific engine on a regular run entered Arizona at 11 p.m. in Yuma.
1927: A tornado struck the town of Ruby and wiped out half the village.
1928: The Madonna of the Trail statue, erected at Springerville by the Daughters of the American Revolution, was dedicated to honor the women who helped pioneer the West.
