1852: The schooner “Capacity” reached the mouth of the Colorado River and unloaded a steam engine, boiler and lumber for the construction of a river steamer.
1877: Ed Schieffelin recorded his claim to the “Tombstone Mine” in the Territorial courthouse in Tucson.
1929: George Truman, state senator from Pinal County, died in San Francisco. Truman had been a Rough Rider, deputy sheriff, assessor, treasurer and member of the Board of Supervisors for Pinal County.
1934: 10,000 people visited Chiricahua National Monument to witness ceremonies opening the new scenic highway through the Wonderland of Rocks.
1997: Gov. Fife Symington resigns after being convicted of federal bank fraud charges stemming from his bankrupt real estate empire. The conviction was later overturned and Symington was pardoned by President Clinton in 2001.
