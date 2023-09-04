1857: Lt. Edward Fitzgerald Beale arrived at the Colorado River approximately 125 miles above Needles after surveying a wagon road along the 35th parallel from Fort Defiance. Beale experimented with the use of camels on his expedition.
1887: When Sheriff Commodore Perry Owens of Apache County went to the Blevins house in Holbrook to serve a warrant on Andy Blevins, he found himself involved in a gunfight with armed outlaws inside the house. Owens killed two of the five and wounded two.
