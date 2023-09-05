1865: Sonora Gov. Ingacia Pesqueira crossed the border to elude capture by Imperialist troops. He made his headquarters at Tubac which became the capitol of Sonora for some months thereafter.
1872: The first public school in Phoenix opened on First Avenue just south of Washington Street.
1905: S cloudburst in the Granite Mountains caused floods which swept away cattle, sheep and chickens in Williamson and Skull Valley.
