On this date in 1891, the city of Tucson sprinkled 17000 gallons of water daily on downtown streets to settle the dust.
1898: A tornado unroofed several homes in Casa Grande, causing one death.
1911: A fire destroyed one wing of the state asylum in Phoenix. The militia was called out to evacuate and guard 160 patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.