1899: The Southern Pacific train was held up at Cochise and $10,000 stolen. Two Cochise county law enforcement officers were later caught and convicted of the crime.
1921: Old Fort Rucker burned. The 42-year-old fort, situated far up in Rucker Canyon in the Swisshelm Mountains, had been serving as the home of cattleman Charles Rak and his wife at the time of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.