• 1863: Gov. Richard C. McCormick, the first Territorial Governor, and a party of newly appointed officials reached Navajo Springs where McCormick administered the oath of office to his party, read his proclamation and raised the flag.
• 1919: Fire broke out in the 96th Aero Squadron camp at Douglas and 250 aerial bombs exploded, causing $100,000 damage.
• 1931: The University of Arizona College of Law was elected to membership in the Association of American Law Schools.
