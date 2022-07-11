1832: William Kirkland, who is said to have been the man who raised the first American flag in Tucson in 1855, was born.
1917: It was reported that a burro slaughter house had been set up at the Arivaca Land and Cattle Co. ranch. Burro meat and hides were reportedly being dried and shipped east.
1917: Nearly 1,200 IWW strikers were deported from Bisbee by county officials and citizens posses. Strikers were held at the ballpark until a special 24-car train arrived from Douglas to pick them up.
