1877: Allen’s Camp, Ariz. changed its name to St. Joseph after the Prophet, Joseph Smith.
1921: The first serious accident in the history of Bright Angel Trail at the Grand Canyon occurred. Three pack horses loaded with hay, grain, provisions, bedding and 116 pounds (52.6 kilograms) of dynamite fell over the wall of the canyon and were killed on the rocks below. The supplies were for a construction camp at the foot of the trail where the National Park Service was building a bridge across the Colorado River.
