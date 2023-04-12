1877: The first Desert Land entry was made by William A. Hancock at Florence.
1892: Charles D. Poston filed a claim on land which he called “Hole-in-the-Rock.” The land was set aside as the Papago Saguaro National Monument in 1914 and in 1930, became Papago Park.
1905: The Arizona Dam on the Salt River was washed out.
