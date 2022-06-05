1890: The mine fuel tanks at Pearce exploded, destroying the 50 stamp mill and setting part of the town on fire.
1896: A congressional act provided that the portion of the White Mountain Reservation south of the Salt River was to compose the San Carlos Reservation, while the portion north of the Salt was to be known as Fort Apache.
1928: Three men drowned at Lee’s Ferry when the ferry boat turned over in mid-stream.
