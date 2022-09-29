1894: The eastbound Southern Pacific express was held up by train robbers at Maricopa. The robber was unable to open the safe and took only a small amount of cash and a gold watch from the train crew.
1924: I.C.C. approved the Southern Pacific Railroad plan to acquire control of El Paso & Southwestern R.R. and build a main line through Phoenix.
1929: The Arizona State Board of Barbers gave its first examinations to more than 100 applicants for barber and cosmetology licenses.
On this date in 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Eleanor Roosevelt, Harold Ickes and Harry L. Hopkins visited Boulder Dam to take part in its dedication ceremonies. Upon first seeing the dam, President Roosevelt commented, “I’m speechless.”
On this date in 1936, William Neal, 87, a Cherokee Indian who had carried mail between Tucson and Mammoth for 42 years and built the Mountain View Hotel at Oracle in 1894, died. Neal had been a scout with Buffalo Bill, freighted ore between Mammoth Mine and the mill, and bullion from the mill to Tucson.
