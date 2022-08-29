In 1929, the Knights of Columbus out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin launched a National Beach Day as part of their convention plans. However, it never took root. Then in 2014, Colleen Paige, pet and family lifestyle expert, created National Beach Day to celebrate beaches and the importance of keeping them clean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.