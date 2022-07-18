Tasting of sunshine and beaches, the Daiquiri’s roots reach back to the Spanish-American war. In 1898, men blasted away in the mines of a small community off the coast of Cuba. One American engineer, Jennings Cox, supervised a mining operation located in a village named Daiquiri. Every day after work, Cox and his employees would gather at the Venus bar. Then one day, Cox mixed up Bacardi, lime, and sugar in a tall glass of ice. He named the new beverage after the Daiquiri mines, and the drink soon became a staple in Havana.

