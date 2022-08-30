Friends, fresh air, and good food are the focus of National Eat Outside Day every year on August 31. Whether at home, a park, a favorite restaurant or food truck, or the beach, food just tastes better when we eat it under the open sky.
Friends, fresh air, and good food are the focus of National Eat Outside Day every year on August 31. Whether at home, a park, a favorite restaurant or food truck, or the beach, food just tastes better when we eat it under the open sky.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.